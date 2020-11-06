1/1
James E. "Jim" Verderame
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" E. Verderame

Wilmington - James "Jim" E. Verderame, age 58, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of Martha and the late Emil Verderame. Jim graduated from Salesianum School in 1980 and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in 1984. He started his career at MBNA, moving on to CoreStates Bank of Delaware for 26 years. Jim finished his career at Chubb Insurance.

He was a member of the Prince of Piedmont Lodge, the Sons & Daughters of Italy, #475. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed golfing, and was a cigar aficionado. He loved vacationing in Wildwood, NJ. Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Diane (Colbert) Verderame; 2 sons, Anthony and Michael (Anne); 3 grandchildren, Samuel, Madeline and Thomas; 2 siblings; Debra Howard (Daniel) and Douglas (Holly), and niece and nephew, Alexa and Nicholas.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate on Wednesday, November 11, at 11 am at St Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N Dupont St, Wilmington. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing, and capacity requirements.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved