James "Jim" E. VerderameWilmington - James "Jim" E. Verderame, age 58, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of Martha and the late Emil Verderame. Jim graduated from Salesianum School in 1980 and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Delaware in 1984. He started his career at MBNA, moving on to CoreStates Bank of Delaware for 26 years. Jim finished his career at Chubb Insurance.He was a member of the Prince of Piedmont Lodge, the Sons & Daughters of Italy, #475. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed golfing, and was a cigar aficionado. He loved vacationing in Wildwood, NJ. Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his family and close friends.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Diane (Colbert) Verderame; 2 sons, Anthony and Michael (Anne); 3 grandchildren, Samuel, Madeline and Thomas; 2 siblings; Debra Howard (Daniel) and Douglas (Holly), and niece and nephew, Alexa and Nicholas.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 6-8 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate on Wednesday, November 11, at 11 am at St Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N Dupont St, Wilmington. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing, and capacity requirements.For online condolences visit: