Resources
More Obituaries for James Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ernest Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ernest Alexander Obituary
James Ernest Alexander

St Simons Island, GA - James Ernest Alexander, 76, of St Simons Island GA, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020, at his home surrounded by friends and family. Jim was born on Nov 5th, 1943 in Wilmington, DE to James A and Lydia R Mills Alexander. A life-long employee of Dupont, his accomplishments included development of high-performance polymers and their application to various markets such as petroleum, cable and wire and communications industries. We remember him as a loving husband and father, voracious reader, a curious traveler, athlete, gardener and entertainer, developing life-long friendships around the globe. He is survived by his wife and partner Gerit, his children Peter, Michael, and Nicole, 8 grand-children and his sister Mary Anne Heiss. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Details for the memorial service will be found in the on-line at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com as the COVID-19 situation allows
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -