James Ernest Alexander
St Simons Island, GA - James Ernest Alexander, 76, of St Simons Island GA, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020, at his home surrounded by friends and family. Jim was born on Nov 5th, 1943 in Wilmington, DE to James A and Lydia R Mills Alexander. A life-long employee of Dupont, his accomplishments included development of high-performance polymers and their application to various markets such as petroleum, cable and wire and communications industries. We remember him as a loving husband and father, voracious reader, a curious traveler, athlete, gardener and entertainer, developing life-long friendships around the globe. He is survived by his wife and partner Gerit, his children Peter, Michael, and Nicole, 8 grand-children and his sister Mary Anne Heiss. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Details for the memorial service will be found in the on-line at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com as the COVID-19 situation allows
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020