James F. Baker
Newark - James F. Baker, age 72, of Newark, DE, son of the late James and Reble Baker, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. James cherished his family and time spent together. He retired after 20 years of dedicated service at Pathmark and 42 years at Chrysler. He then worked at GS4 Security. James was an avid golfer and spent many happy hours on the course with his golfing buddies. He also had a passion for classic cars.
James is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Baker; 3 children: James Baker, Michael Baker, and Christie Lloyd (Meter); 3 stepchildren: Sharon Faverio (Pete), Suzanne Deputy, and Robert Deputy; sisters, Carol and Gail; brothers, Ronald and Eddie; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 5 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
