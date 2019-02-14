Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. "Jimmy" Bradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James F. "Jimmy" Bradley Obituary
James F. "Jimmy" Bradley

Wilmington - James F. Bradley, age 66, of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Mary A. (McGonigle) and John C. Bradley. He was a 1971 graduate of the Salesianum School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Delaware. While at Sallies, he found a love for musical plays, both observing and participating in those productions. These experiences fostered a love of Broadway and Jimmy would often visit NYC to enjoy musicals. Throughout his life, he worked in numerous jobs in the community. Most recently, the Brandywine Nursing Home where he found fulfillment in helping others. Jimmy enjoyed traveling, especially his European vacations. During his life, his family and friends were very important to him and he valued the time he spent with them. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bradley in 2010 and his niece, Eileen and nephew, Vegas.

Jimmy is survived by his brother and his spouse, J. Patrick Bradley and Kathleen Lucas of Wilmington, DE; his sisters, Coleen Bradley of Kenilworth, NJ and Susan Bradley of Wilmington, DE; and his nephews, Jack and Dennis Bradley of Wilmington.

A visitation will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now