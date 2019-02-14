James F. "Jimmy" Bradley



Wilmington - James F. Bradley, age 66, of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Mary A. (McGonigle) and John C. Bradley. He was a 1971 graduate of the Salesianum School and a 1975 graduate of the University of Delaware. While at Sallies, he found a love for musical plays, both observing and participating in those productions. These experiences fostered a love of Broadway and Jimmy would often visit NYC to enjoy musicals. Throughout his life, he worked in numerous jobs in the community. Most recently, the Brandywine Nursing Home where he found fulfillment in helping others. Jimmy enjoyed traveling, especially his European vacations. During his life, his family and friends were very important to him and he valued the time he spent with them. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Bradley in 2010 and his niece, Eileen and nephew, Vegas.



Jimmy is survived by his brother and his spouse, J. Patrick Bradley and Kathleen Lucas of Wilmington, DE; his sisters, Coleen Bradley of Kenilworth, NJ and Susan Bradley of Wilmington, DE; and his nephews, Jack and Dennis Bradley of Wilmington.



A visitation will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com