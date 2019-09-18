Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Centre Friends Meeting House
309 Center Meeting Rd.
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Kendal Auditorium
1109 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA
Dr. James F. F. Reamer Obituary
Dr. James F. F. Reamer

Kennett Square - Dr. James F. F. Reamer, age 83, loving husband and father passed away on August 3, 2019.

Jim was predeceased by his first wife of 32 years, Arleyne Terry Reamer (née van Gampler) and sister, Nancy Jane Walker. He is survived by his second wife, Michele Sullivan of Kennett Square; sons James, Jr. (Karen Coleman) Hudson Reamer and Jordan Reamer; grandfather of Lindsay, Hudson, Jr. and Garrett.

A Memorial Meeting will be at 2 PM on Sat. Sep. 21, 2019 at Centre Friends Meeting House, 309 Center Meeting Rd., Centerville. Also, A Memorial Service at 2 PM on Sun. September 22, 2019 at the Kendal Auditorium, 1109 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square.

Respectfully, no flowers. Memorial donations in Jim's name to: Kendal Retirement Community, c/o Stephanie Cory, 1109 E. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348, Trout Unlimited, Valley Forge Chapter, P.O. Box 1356, West Chester, PA 19380 -or- Centre Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 154, Rockland, DE 19732.

Published in The News Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
