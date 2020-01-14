|
James F. King, Jr.
Newark - James F. King, Jr., "Jimi", age 67, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief illness on January 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. To view a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020