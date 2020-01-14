Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. King Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. King Jr. Obituary
James F. King, Jr.

Newark - James F. King, Jr., "Jimi", age 67, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief illness on January 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. To view a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now