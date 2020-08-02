James "Jimmy" F. LaSalvia
Wilmington - James "Jimmy" F. LaSalvia, age 52 of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 30, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after a forty year battle with kidney disease. Born in Meadowbrook, PA and raised in Holland, PA, Jimmy resided for the last 16 years in Wilmington, DE. A Realtor for18 years, Jimmy was a real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty in Chadds Ford, PA. Jimmy graduated from Council Rock High School in 1985. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Wilmington, DE. He enjoyed comedy, building model cars, was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved soft pretzels and pancakes. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kim Conte LaSalvia, twin sons, Anthony and Vincent LaSalvia, parents, Francis Jr. and Joan Wasikowski LaSalvia, siblings, Mary Lynn (Scott) Keyte, Cynthia (Sean) Gallagher, Francis LaSalvia III, Joan Parsons and Katie (Jerry) Wysocki, also many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 8:30-10:15AM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held privately, however, friends and family are welcome to join Livestream by visiting our website or our Facebook page (search Pagano Funeral Home). In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program at (donors1.org
). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
).