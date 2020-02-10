|
James F. Moorhead
Wilmington - James F. Moorhead, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Berwick, PA, Jim was the son of the late Fred H. and Elinor (Keck) Moorhead. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Delaware and worked as a business analyst for the DuPont Company and All States Design. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas L. Moorhead.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of 16 years, Joan (Swierzbinski) Moorhead; his daughter, Adrienne Horsey of Wilmington; his grandsons, Jacob, Logan and Zachary Horsey; his sister, Mary Ann Lilley (Bob); his sister-in-law, Sharon Moorhead, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020