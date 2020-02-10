Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moorhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Moorhead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Moorhead Obituary
James F. Moorhead

Wilmington - James F. Moorhead, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Berwick, PA, Jim was the son of the late Fred H. and Elinor (Keck) Moorhead. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. He earned his Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Delaware and worked as a business analyst for the DuPont Company and All States Design. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas L. Moorhead.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife of 16 years, Joan (Swierzbinski) Moorhead; his daughter, Adrienne Horsey of Wilmington; his grandsons, Jacob, Logan and Zachary Horsey; his sister, Mary Ann Lilley (Bob); his sister-in-law, Sharon Moorhead, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now