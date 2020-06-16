James G. McManus Sr.
James G. McManus, Sr.

Wilmington - James G. McManus, Sr., age 78, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Havertown, PA and Ardmore, PA, passed away on June 13, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary Jane McManus (nee McKee).

James was a graduate of Devon Preparatory School and attended St. Joseph University. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea from 1964-1966. In a partnership with his life-long friend, he owned Ford Tractor Dealerships in Cheswold, DE, Baltimore, MD and Randallstown, MD.

James was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and was a Lector, a Eucharistic Minister and choir member at St. Patrick Church, both in Wilmington, DE.

James was a helicopter pilot, an avid reader, history buff, and had an appreciation for all types of music. He always loved to share uncommon facts that he had just read about. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). He loved professional and college football, especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Above all else, his absolute joy was spending as much time as possible with his family.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary A. McManus (nee O'Donnell) and his loving children James McManus, Jr. (Lisa), Monica Boyer (Michael), Jacqueline Wright (Daryl) and Meghann Quirk (Nathan). He is also survived by his grandchildren James Gray McManus, Sofia and Daniel Boyer, Wesley and Kyle Wright and Aidan Quirk and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Rev. William McManus, OFM, Francis, Sr., Charles, William and John McManus.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday, June 19, 2020 1:00 PM at St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA. Live broadcast at Facebook.com/saint-denis-church-1109742115732597/ Interment St. Denis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801-3209 would be appreciated. www.ministryofcaring.org

Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
