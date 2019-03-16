|
Dr. James Gordon Berlin
Landenberg, PA - Dr. James Gordon Berlin, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Barbara Berlin.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christina A. Berlin; sons Dr. Jack, of Philadelphia, PA and Jamie, of Landenberg; daughter Jennifer Reynolds of Chadds Ford, PA; brothers John, of Portland, OR; Richard (Billie Jo), of Las Vegas, NV; and Robert (Lisa) of Westport, CT; sisters Barbara Nielsen (Randy) of Quincy, MA; and Anne, of Bedford, NH. In addition, he leaves behind three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was born in Seattle, WA and lived many places throughout his young life including Westport, CT and West Chester, PA.
Following graduation from the University of Delaware, Jim received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1986. He completed his internship and residency at Metropolitan Hospital-Springfield and the Medical Center of Delaware, winning "Intern of the Year" before attaining board certification in Family Medicine. Jim then worked as an attending physician for Doctors for Emergency Service at Christiana Care Health Systems emergency department, while acting as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Physician Assistant Program at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia. Jim later left DFES to open his own practice in Newark, DE, where he was able to provide care for thousands of patients and garner Delaware Today "Top Docs" honors in 2003 and 2005. Recently, Jim had been working in urgent care the last 7 years but was excited to start his new job at Family Medicine at Greenhill in Wilmington. The joy and excitement his old patients showed him at the news meant a lot to him. He cared about his patients and considered many friends.
Nothing brought more joy to Jim than watching his sons become the great men they are. He was so proud of both their scholastic achievements and their skills at ice hockey, and never missed a game. This past June he watched his son graduate from his medical school. How proud he was of both his sons. We will miss Him terribly, but know he will always be with us.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 1 PM, at the Radley Run Country Club, 1100 Country Club Rd, West Chester, PA. All are welcome to celebrate and share stories about Jim.
LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION of MATTHEW GENEREUX www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019