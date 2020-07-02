James H. Anderson
Avondale - Beloved husband, father, adoring grandfather, and proud great-grandfather passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020.
Our superhero, Pop-pop was kind, generous, funny, loving, smart, hard working, a natural leader and determined. He embodied his favorite saying, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going".
Jim was born in Catawba Station, Ohio on December 5, 1931 and raised in Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Springfield High School where he met his beloved wife Phyllis Potts. They married Dec 23, 1951, and enjoyed a long and loving marriage until Phyllis's passing in 2012.
He served as a Seabee in the Navy and traveled all over the world. After the Navy, he attended Ohio State University graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1960. He moved his family to Newark, DE and began his esteemed career with the DuPont Company working at various sites including Louviers, Experimental Station and downtown offices. As VP of General Services, he had exciting opportunities like bringing the McDonalds LPGA to Wilmington, overseeing the renovation of the Hotel DuPont, selecting Broadway plays for the DuPont Playhouse and managing the DuPont Country Club. He was known to say, "Don't tell anyone, but I have the best job in the world!"
Jim loved music, particularly Willie Nelson. He spent many hours expertly whistling a tune while tinkering on his latest project. A naturally gifted athlete, Jim enjoyed many sports. He played competitive softball well into his 50's. He was most passionate about golf and played with a group of cherished, lifelong friends and couples who traveled the world together. He and Phyllis spent their retirement years splitting their time between Chadds Ford, PA and Port Charlotte, Fl. They enjoyed many happy rounds at the Wilmington Country Club and Kingsway Country Club with their dear friends the Longeneckers and McCumbers.
Another great passion of Jim's in retirement was as the patriarchal icon of Va La Vineyards in Avondale, PA, owned by his daughter Karen and son-in-law Anthony. In his inimitable way, the "Grand Poobah" immersed himself in all aspects of the business, evolving from a novice into a respected expert. Many have remarked that his one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience served as the catalyst for their own journey into the world of wine. Jim's presence can be felt everywhere in the tasting room from his hand-crafted tasting bar to the most level wood floors ever built.
Jim is predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis. He is also predeceased by his siblings Ruby, John and Ed as well as his sister-in-law Liz LePera. He is survived by his four children...Sheryl (George) Worsham of Greensboro, NC, Brian (Sandra) Anderson of Flower Mound, TX, Kelly Anderson (Ken Chapman) of Avondale, PA and Karen (Anthony) Vietri of Avondale, PA; his six adoring grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Georgia, Jane, Tom and Chris and brothers-in-law Byron Potts, and Alex LePera and sister-in-law Nancy Reed. Jim's many nieces and nephews will miss him greatly as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when pandemic restrictions have lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a favorite charity
of Jim and Phyllis: Easter Seals of Delaware 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720 or The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware, 1901 Rockland Rd. Wilmington, DE 19803
