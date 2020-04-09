Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Cox

James H. Cox Obituary
James H. Cox

Columbia, PA - James H. Cox of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, PA died on April 7, 2020.

He was a native of Boston, MA and the son of the late Cecilia G. Cox and the late James P. Cox. He served in the Army during WWII with the 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment 82nd Airborne Division. He was a graduate of Boston Latin School and Boston College and was a Research Chemist with Honeywell in Hopewell, VA and then AstraZeneca in Wilmington, DE.

He is survived by his wife, Mary D. Cox, his daughters, Teresa Evans (Danny) Tursi of Wilmington, DE and Patricia (James) Civitella of Middletown, DE. His sons, Kevin (Mari) Cox of Brooklyn, NY and Thomas (Kenya) Cox of Bear, DE. His grandchildren, Joshua Evans, Laura Evans, Kevin O. Cox, Victor O. Cox, Kady R. Cox, James Civitella Jr., and Dawn (Robert) Diesinger. His Great-Grandchildren, James Civitella III, Jack Civitella, Cole Civitella, Hannah Diesinger and Tyler Diesinger.

A Visitation and Funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Petersburg VA in the future. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, PO Box 2006, Petersburg, VA 23804.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
