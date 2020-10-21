James H. Dryden, Jr.
Wilmington - James H. Dryden, Jr. age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, and is now resting in peace with his beloved wife, Joanne. James proudly served in the US Army. He was a loving husband, dad, and pop-pop. James was a millwright and also worked on motorcycles which he enjoyed racing. He liked doing custom painting and working around the house. Most of all James enjoyed time spent with his loving family. He spent many happy hours playing music with his friends as well.
James is survived by his children: Denise Zielinski (Lenny), Donna Dryden (Kurt), James J. Dryden (Melinda), Dana Cook (Dale), Beth Enos, and Niki Panos Frederick (Kenny); grandchildren: Jessica, David, Joseph, Matthew, VJ, Madison, Logan, Joanna, and Samantha; brother, Sonny Hopkins; sisters, Betty Lou Burgess (John) and Helen Dean; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Joanne Dryden; parents, James Sr. and Mary Dryden; siblings: Rose Paoletti (Earl), Bernie Allsop (Bob), Drusilla Abrams (Ed). And brother-in-law, Chuck Dean.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of James's life at 7 PM. James will be laid to rest with his wife Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10 AM at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459