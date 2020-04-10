|
James H. Horton Jr.
Newark - James H. Horton, age 67, of Newark DE passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2020. Widely known as "Jimmy" and loved by many as "Pop-Pop", he leaves behind countless loved ones with broken hearts overflowing with cherished memories. He was wise, loyal, and had an infectious smile and fierce spirit. As their #1 supporter, Jimmy never missed his grandkid's sporting events. He was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies fan. He taught his family to give everyone a fair shake, even if they were a Cowboys fan! Jimmy loved traveling, especially cruising with his SSPJ cruise club. He had a lifelong hobby of fabricating and rebuilding his Harleys and was a founding member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club in Delaware. Jimmy proudly belonged to VFW Post #475. He was a retired superintendent for a building contractor.
Jimmy is survived by his loving soulmate and wife of 49 years, Sharyn L. Horton; daughter, Danielle R. Lewis (Keith); son, James H. "Skibo" Horton III; 5 grandchildren: Christopher J. Kitchen (Shannon), Andrew J. Horton (Doneqwa), Aaron J. Lewis, Emilee R. Lewis, Mason J. Horton; 3 great grandchildren: Jaela M. Kitchen, Andrew J. Horton Jr., and Stefan J. Kitchen; faithful "doggie-do" Leo; siblings, Anthony NaJunas and Sharon L. Troskey (Howard) and many nieces, nephews and friends. They take solace in knowing Jimmy was greeted in heaven by his grandparents "Ma-Nan" and "Pop" and that he got to see the birds win one before he left this earth.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends will be invited to gather for a celebration of Jimmy's life at a future date. Military Honors and interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmy's memory to two organizations that were close to his heart, Surfgimp Foundation (PO Box 5153, Arlington, VA 22205, US) or Fidos For Freedom, Inc (1200 Sandy Spring Road Laurel, MD 20707.) To send an online condolence or check for future service details visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020