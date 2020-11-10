James H. "Ackie" JeppesonOld New Castle - James H. Jeppeson "Ackie", age 81, of Old New Castle, passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Wilmington, Jim was the son of the late Oscar and Helen Jeppeson (Neher). Jim attended St. Peter's Elementary and High Schools, and later enlisted and served honorably in the US Army. Upon his discharge, he began his career with DuPont (Edgemoor). After retiring early from DuPont, Jim worked as a New Castle County crossing guard for 18 years. He also volunteered his time tutoring students after school at Brader Elementary School. Jim moved to Kissimmee, FL, where he lived for several years before returning home to Old New Castle. Jim was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church for many years. In his spare time Jim enjoyed writing poetry, roller skating, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.He is survived by his children, James Jeppeson, Frances Chester (David), Patrick Jeppeson, and Madeleine McNulty (Patrick); his grandchildren, Jami Lentelle (Paul), Bryant McNulty (Veronica), Jessica Vernon(Edward), Danielle Burns(Matthew), James Jeppeson II, David Chester III, and Michael McNulty; his great-grandchildren, Khaley, Denise, Paul III, Cordelia and Iris; and his sister, Catherine Giltz.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Cross and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cross.The Family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and nurses for their kind and compassionate care of Jim.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 13 at St. Peter the Apostle the Church, 5th and Harmony Streets, New Castle, 19720 at 8:30 am. A viewing for James will be held on Thursday, November 12 from 6-8 pm at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle. Interment will take place in Delaware Veterans Memorial Park following mass.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Organ Restoration Fund, St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony Street, New Castle, DE 19720.302-328-9300