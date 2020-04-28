|
|
James H. Kugler
Wilmington - James H. Kugler, age 95, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
He was born in Altoona, PA and is the son of the late Clara V. (Hart) and James M. Kugler. James graduated from Altoona HS in 1942. He proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army Air Corps.
James received his private pilot license and began his lifelong career. He managed small airports and taught private pilot lessons. James then flew multi-engine aircraft and flew in the air-cargo industry. He ended his career at Summit Airlines as head of flight operations. James was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
His wife of 56 years, Ona Jane (Carner) Kugler passed away in 2003. He is survived by a son, James H. Kugler and his wife, Paulette; a daughter, Marlene E. Kugler; 3 granddaughters and 5 great grandchildren. James is also preceded in death by his brother, John.
Services will held privately
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in honor of his late wife, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
