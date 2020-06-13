James H. Long
Bear - James H. Long passed away on June 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
James had a long career with Hewlett Packard until leaving to join AMT, who purchased his division from HP.
James was born in Wilmington, DE on April 27, 1943 and was the son of the late James H and Margaret (Ware) Long. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; his two daughters, Kimberly Davolos (Rich) and Traci Bare (Jamie); his six grandchildren, Brandon, Madison (Nick), Alex (Danielle), Kyrstin, Corey (Lauren) and Brianna and his great-granddaughter, Brinley. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins which he all dearly loved.
James enjoyed his retirement years spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
