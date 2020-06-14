James H. Nichols Sr.
James H. Nichols Sr.

Newark - James H. Nichols Sr., age 89, of Newark passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday June 7,2020.

James was born in Federalsburg, MD. He graduated from Brown Vocational High School. He served in the army during the Korean War. He worked at Adams Auto Parts for 52 years.

James was preceded in death by his wife Jean of 68 years in 2019; his parents and four siblings.

James is survived by his children, Tina Nichols, Jay Nichols (Robyn) and Vickie Frarley, 6 Grandchildren Jaime (Alex) Brown, Jenna (Jeff) Ocampo, Howie Farley, Ashley Farley, Stacey Farley and Katelyn Farley; and 5 great grandchildren, Aiden, Hailey, Jayden, Luca and Brooklyn.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 on Thursday June 18, 2020 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
JUN
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

