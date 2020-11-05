1/1
James "Jim" Hirst
James "Jim" Hirst

Wilmington - James Hirst, 86, died peacefully on Nov. 3 surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in the Forty Acres neighborhood of Wilmington, DE. He graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and had a career of over 40 years with DuPont working in telecommunications.

Jim met his wife Shirley at a roller skating rink and skating was a central part of their young family's life. His own children competed from very young ages and he coached the team for many years. Jim was a second father to many local kids and young adults who were interested in speed skating. After his coaching days, Jim bowled and golfed, played horseshoes competitively, and took up square dancing.

Jim was extremely proud of his family and relished in all of their accomplishments. He never missed a game, show, or graduation. He traveled across the country to watch his grandchildren compete. He loved a crowd and loved playing all sorts of games (mostly cards!) with his family. During the last few years he began an extra outpouring of love upon all of the family. We are left knowing we were led by an amazing man who loved each and every one of us fiercely.

Jim is survived by his wife of sixty years, Shirley; his children Tom Hirst, Alan Hirst and Annette Wilkinson, Mickey and Peg Hirst, and Wendy and Andrew Skvorak; his grandchildren Darla, Daniel, Erin, Taylor, Rachel, Michael, Maia, and Josie; and great-granddaughter Lexi.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, DE from 1:45 PM - 3:00 PM. Face masks will be required. As we are in the midst of a pandemic, please know that your presence will be felt whether you are in attendance or not. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:45 - 03:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
