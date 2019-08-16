|
|
James J. Bryner
Bangor, ME - James J. Bryner, 64, lost his 2 year battle with a very aggressive bladder cancer on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. He graduated from Concord High School in 1972. James was founder and President of U-CAN INC, a Maine assisted-living company providing for those who physically or mentally required some care to live independently. For the past several years James had split his time between his homes in Bangor, ME and Luquillo, Puerto Rico. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed snorkeling, swimming, hiking, camping, and the New York Yankees. James is survived by his brother, Frederick Bryner, sister-in-law Debra Bryner, his Aunt Marie Anastasi, and nieces Lisa (Leeman) Guseman, and Connie Bryner, great-nieces, along with his many cousins and friends. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019