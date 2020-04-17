Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Resources
More Obituaries for James Crupi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Crupi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Crupi Obituary
James J. Crupi

James J. Crupi, 88, died on April 5, 2020, at the Morristown Medical Center. Now reunited with his sister Marion L Sullivan (Crupi). He was born in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in East Harlem, NY. He served in the U S Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of the Marine Corps League. James married Josephine Ann Schillizzi in 1959. He lived in Succasunna, NJ since 1970. He was a member of St. Therese R C Church and their Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his 2 daughters: Teresa Michele (and Mark)Miller of Frenchtown, NJ, and Linda Marie (and Peter) Keane of Ledgewood, NJ. He also leaves his 5 grandchildren.

Private arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). Private burial took place at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester. His Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -