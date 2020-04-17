|
|
James J. Crupi
James J. Crupi, 88, died on April 5, 2020, at the Morristown Medical Center. Now reunited with his sister Marion L Sullivan (Crupi). He was born in Wilmington, Delaware and grew up in East Harlem, NY. He served in the U S Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of the Marine Corps League. James married Josephine Ann Schillizzi in 1959. He lived in Succasunna, NJ since 1970. He was a member of St. Therese R C Church and their Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his 2 daughters: Teresa Michele (and Mark)Miller of Frenchtown, NJ, and Linda Marie (and Peter) Keane of Ledgewood, NJ. He also leaves his 5 grandchildren.
Private arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). Private burial took place at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester. His Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020