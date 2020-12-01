1/1
James J. Kirwin Jr.
James J. Kirwin, Jr.

Landenberg, PA - James J. Kirwin, Jr., 81 of Landenberg, PA passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Reading Hospital.

Jim was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Alice (Fitzsimons) and James J. Kirwin, Sr. He graduated from Conrad High School and served in the Delaware Air National Guard. Jim retired from Hercules after 39 years as a laboratory technician.

Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sheila (Mulrooney) Kirwin; his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Alan Behnke; his sons and their wives, Michael and Jackie Kirwin and Brian and Stacey Kirwin; his brother, Kevin Kirwin and his wife, Denise; his twelve grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Adam, Tyler, Joshua, Andrew, Ryan, Emma, Riley, Dylan, Kyle, and Sean and six great-grandchildren, Elijah, Gideon, Levi, Jesse, Jonathan, and Charlotte.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Assumption BVM Church, 300 State Rd, West Grove, PA 19390, where friends may visit from 10 to 11:15 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
