Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lynam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Lynam Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Lynam Jr. Obituary
James J. Lynam, Jr.

Wilmington - James J. Lynam, Jr., age 75, passed away on November 7, 2019.

Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James and Mary Lynam. He served in the US Air Force, was a graduate of St. Joe's and worked many years at the Boeing Company as a systems analyst.

He is survived by his loving companion Pamela Fulmer, dear friend June Wech, his sisters Anna Marie McFadden (Hugh), Claire Fegley (Alan), his daughters Michelle and Stephanie, four nieces and three nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his sister Mary Zetusky (Edward) and his nephew Michael Zetusky.

Jim loved playing golf, and looked forward to trips to Myrtle Beach each year.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home at 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington De. 19803. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial Arrangements will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -