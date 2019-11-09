|
James J. Lynam, Jr.
Wilmington - James J. Lynam, Jr., age 75, passed away on November 7, 2019.
Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late James and Mary Lynam. He served in the US Air Force, was a graduate of St. Joe's and worked many years at the Boeing Company as a systems analyst.
He is survived by his loving companion Pamela Fulmer, dear friend June Wech, his sisters Anna Marie McFadden (Hugh), Claire Fegley (Alan), his daughters Michelle and Stephanie, four nieces and three nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister Mary Zetusky (Edward) and his nephew Michael Zetusky.
Jim loved playing golf, and looked forward to trips to Myrtle Beach each year.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home at 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington De. 19803. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial Arrangements will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019