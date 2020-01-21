|
James J. Ruiz
Newark - After 88 years, James Ruiz was given an offer he couldn't refuse. He entered this world in Reserve, Louisiana in 1931 and left this world on January 17, 2020 in Newark, Delaware. Jimmy's reward for his good work here on earth is to rejoin his wife of 60 years, Philomena (Cioci) Ruiz, and continue their daily squabbles. We imagine he's having a huge reunion with so many of his family and friends who have passed before him.
Jimmy was born in Reserve and stayed there until enlisting in the Air Force and being stationed in New Castle, Delaware. As luck would have it, he met his wife and love of his life, Phil on a blind date. They would build their lives together, living in Louisiana for eight years before settling back in Delaware.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Odette; his brother, Herman; his sister, Audrey Duhe. Jimmy is survived by his daughters, Cristina and Stacie (Brad Killian); his brothers, Lawrence (Loe) and Robert (Etta); his grandchildren, Maya Ruiz and Rhys Killian; numerous nieces and nephews.
His 30 years working for the News Journal pale in comparison to his job as a father and pop-pop. He lived for his family and friends and was known for his humor, hearty laugh, and hugs. He loved his Louisiana roots, the New Orleans Saints and the LSU tigers. He was ecstatic to see the Tigers win the national championship. "Geaux Tigers!" became his rally cry over the past year as his health became more challenging. Beans and rice, gumbo, and beignets were constant favorites.
As a local sports enthusiast, he also loved the Phillies and Eagles and enjoyed seeing them both win championships. He loved photography and enjoyed capturing the special and not so special moments, listening to all types of music, and traveling with his wife.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Aunt Franny (Jim's sister-in-law) for her companionship and assistance for the last year.
God has called his Cajun son home. Let us rejoice and be glad.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, January 24 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to the Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963 (www.homeofthebravefdn.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020