CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
James "Pete" Jackson


1936 - 2020
James "Pete" Jackson Obituary
James "Pete" Jackson

Bear - James Oakley Jackson, "Pete", 83 of Bear, DE, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Born in Coalwood, WV, on December 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank Joseph and Willie (Montgomery) Jackson.

Pete retired from Chrysler after 31 years of service. Over the years, he also owned and operated Country Tavern & Restaurant, Witherspoon Restaurant & Tavern and the Woodside Inn.

He was a member of the UAW and enjoyed woodworking, restoring houses, midget racing and twin engine motorcycle racing and loved the outdoors.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years: Janice (Stewart) Jackson; 3 daughters: Oakley Jackson (Bruce) of Red Lion, PA, Lela Susan Jackson of Bear, DE and Jessie Lynn & her husband Kerry Thomas of Elkton, MD; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a son: Daniel Jackson; a daughter: Lisa Ann Jackson Molands; and a great granddaughter: Adisynn Thomas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
