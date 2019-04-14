Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
James John "Jimbo" Achzet


James John "Jimbo" Achzet Obituary
James John "Jimbo" Achzet

Newark - James John "Jimbo" Achzet, age 62, of Newark, DE, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Born in Rochester, NY on December 25, 1956 he was a son of the late James J. Achzet, Sr. and Diane G. (Evers) LaRocca. Jimbo proudly served his country in the US Army and then worked in the HVAC industry and as a heavy equipment hauler.

A love of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and peaceful rides on his Harley. Jimbo's dog Pugsley was always by his side and his fondest memories were spending time with his family. In his spare time, Jimbo attended Nascar events and his favorite driver was Dale, Jr.

He is survived by his children, Zachary J. Achzet of Kent, NY and Sarah Achzet-Callicutt (Rayford) of Albion, NY; siblings, Deb Achzet-Downs (John) of Bergen, NY and John N. Achzet (Jeanette) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Isaiah Callicutt and Kayden Servais; nephew, Brandon Johnson; great nieces; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many close friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimbo's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
