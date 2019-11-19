|
|
James Joseph Dallas, Sr.
James Joseph Dallas, Sr. returned home to Our Lord on November 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Jim spent his childhood in Tamaqua, PA and worked for Bethlehem Steel before joining the Air Force and serving in the Korean War. Upon returning, he worked as a photographer for DuPont before running his own respected industrial and commercial photography business. He was an active member of St. Elizabeth's parish, volunteer at the Ministry of Caring, award winning photo artist, and member of the Professional Photographers of America.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Concetta (Connie), children James (wife Cynthia), Joseph (wife Lisa), and Edith (husband Tim Ryan), grandchildren Megan, Corey, Annie, Olivia, Veronica, Julia, and Joseph, and eight great-grandchildren.
His strong following of his Catholic faith continues to teach and inspire all of us. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, at Charles Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805. The mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 10:00 am, at St. Elizabeth Church, Wilmington, DE.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Center for Padre Pio, in Barto, PA (https://www.padrepio.org/donate/general-gift/)
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019