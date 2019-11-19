Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dallas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Dallas Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph Dallas Sr. Obituary
James Joseph Dallas, Sr.

James Joseph Dallas, Sr. returned home to Our Lord on November 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Jim spent his childhood in Tamaqua, PA and worked for Bethlehem Steel before joining the Air Force and serving in the Korean War. Upon returning, he worked as a photographer for DuPont before running his own respected industrial and commercial photography business. He was an active member of St. Elizabeth's parish, volunteer at the Ministry of Caring, award winning photo artist, and member of the Professional Photographers of America.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Concetta (Connie), children James (wife Cynthia), Joseph (wife Lisa), and Edith (husband Tim Ryan), grandchildren Megan, Corey, Annie, Olivia, Veronica, Julia, and Joseph, and eight great-grandchildren.

His strong following of his Catholic faith continues to teach and inspire all of us. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 21, 6:00 - 8:00 pm, at Charles Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805. The mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 10:00 am, at St. Elizabeth Church, Wilmington, DE.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Center for Padre Pio, in Barto, PA (https://www.padrepio.org/donate/general-gift/)
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -