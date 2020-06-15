James Joseph Dougherty, Jr. "Doc"
Hockessin, Delaware - 69 years old, passed away on June 7, 2020. James Dougherty was born in Wilmington, DE to James J. Dougherty Sr. and Helen Dougherty on July 31, 1950. He married Jo Ann Dougherty on November 4, 1972. He worked at Delmarva Power, Conectiv, and Chalmers & Kubeck. James Dougherty served in the Delaware Army National Guard for 34 years and was promoted to Brigadier General, Commander of the 261st Signal Brigade, in March 2000. He was awarded numerous medals and service awards, including the Bronze Order of Mercury, which recognizes those who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, and who have contributed significantly to the promotion of the Signal Corps and the Signal Regimental Association. Brigadier General Dougherty was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and received a Master's Degree in Information Systems.
He was an avid golfer and aficionado and played regularly at the Dupont Country Club. Due to his time in the military and his own passion for history, he traveled all around the world, including Israel, Egypt, Germany, England, South Korea, France, Italy, Ireland, Hawaii, and many cities throughout the United States. He most enjoyed sitting at the bar and having a drink with his wife at the Back Burner Restaurant and socializing with his friends and family. His grandchildren always knew that Doc would bring them a sweet treat.
James is preceded in death by his parents and his niece Kelly Cahall.
James is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Dougherty of 47 years, his daughter Antonia Marie Zigmond and her husband Brian Zigmond, his daughter Lea Rose Dougherty, and his son Ryan James Dougherty and his wife Michelle Dougherty, his four grandchildren Maksym (Max) James Zigmond (age 11), Benedetto (Ben) Victor Zigmond (age 11), Jo Anna Antoinette Dougherty (age 5) and Leo Ryan Dougherty (age 2); his sister Elizabeth Cahall and her partner Sonny Hook and his sister Mary Marando. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be for immediate family only. James will be buried at Delaware Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE. James was committed to supporting our nation's service persons. Memorials may be given to Tunnels to Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org/), a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing homes and additional supports to injured service persons or their survivors.
