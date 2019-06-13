|
James Joseph Giliberto, Sr.
Wilmington - James Joseph Giliberto, Sr., age 94, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away at home on Tuesday June 11, 2019.
Dr. Giliberto graduated from South Philadelphia High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania. In 1947, he graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathy. For over forty years, he was a physician/surgeon who proudly and respectfully served the community.
In his spare time and post retirement, Dr. Giliberto's favorite place to spend time was Ocean City, New Jersey. Any time with his family was cherished.
He was a member of the Fellow-American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Elks, AOA, Oral and Practical Examiner for American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and UNITAL.
His wife, Dorothy E. Bolognese Giliberto, predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela G. Mehalick (Gerald) of Springfield, PA; son, James J. Giliberto, Jr. (Gaylynne) of Washington, MI; daughter, Lisa A. Mathena (Donna) of Milton, DE; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE where friends and family may visit one hour prior. Following the service, entombment will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4170 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
