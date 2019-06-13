Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Giliberto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Giliberto Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Joseph Giliberto Sr. Obituary
James Joseph Giliberto, Sr.

Wilmington - James Joseph Giliberto, Sr., age 94, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away at home on Tuesday June 11, 2019.

Dr. Giliberto graduated from South Philadelphia High School and attended the University of Pennsylvania. In 1947, he graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathy. For over forty years, he was a physician/surgeon who proudly and respectfully served the community.

In his spare time and post retirement, Dr. Giliberto's favorite place to spend time was Ocean City, New Jersey. Any time with his family was cherished.

He was a member of the Fellow-American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, Elks, AOA, Oral and Practical Examiner for American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and UNITAL.

His wife, Dorothy E. Bolognese Giliberto, predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela G. Mehalick (Gerald) of Springfield, PA; son, James J. Giliberto, Jr. (Gaylynne) of Washington, MI; daughter, Lisa A. Mathena (Donna) of Milton, DE; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE where friends and family may visit one hour prior. Following the service, entombment will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, 4170 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now