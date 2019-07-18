Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kevin Dougherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Kevin Dougherty Obituary
James Kevin Dougherty

Newark - James Kevin Dougherty, age 47, of Newark, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.

To read a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now