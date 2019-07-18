|
|
James Kevin Dougherty
Newark - James Kevin Dougherty, age 47, of Newark, DE passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
To read a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 18, 2019