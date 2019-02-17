|
James L. Cash
Landenberg - James Lee Cash, age 69, of Landenberg, PA and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Jim was born in Wilmington, son of the late James and Dorothy (Bartlett) Cash. He and his family grew up on the grounds of Winterthur, and he was the 4th generation of his family to live and work at Winterthur. He started at a young age working on the golf course; then as an electrician and plumber. While also serving in the Army National Guard, he served as the Winterthur Fire Chief and safety officer; and he ultimately retired as a project manager from Winterthur Museum and Gardens.
In his spare time, he enjoyed tending his vegetable garden and small farm; and loved vintage cars, trucks and tractors. He was a member of the Hockessin Fire Company; the Antique Truck Club of America & DE Chapter; IH Collectors of Southeastern, PA & Chapter 8; the Crown Victoria Association; and the Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association. He also liked to collect model trains. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it; enjoyed time at his beach place; and above all else, cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50-plus years, Mary (Sheehan) Cash; his daughter, Barbara Biggs (Arthur, Jr.); his son, James Cash (Alicia); his grandchildren, Jacob and Erica Biggs, and Mariah, James and Landon Cash; and his dear cousins, Carolyn Cash Beardsley and Maynard Wayne Cash.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in Lower Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be mailed to the Hockessin Fire Company, 1225 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019