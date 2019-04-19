Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
James L. Henderson Obituary
James L. Henderson

Wilmington, DE - Born in Cheraw, South Carolina on May 28, 1932; departed this life on April 8, 2019.

His enduring legacy will be carried on by his resilient and incredible wife, Rose; sons, Wayne (Joyce) and Byron; and one granddaughter, Jocelyn.

Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union Street, Wilmington, DE. Final respects may be paid closed casket from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
