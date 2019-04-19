|
James L. Henderson
Wilmington, DE - Born in Cheraw, South Carolina on May 28, 1932; departed this life on April 8, 2019.
His enduring legacy will be carried on by his resilient and incredible wife, Rose; sons, Wayne (Joyce) and Byron; and one granddaughter, Jocelyn.
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union Street, Wilmington, DE. Final respects may be paid closed casket from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019