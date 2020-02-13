|
|
James L. Layfield
Dagsboro - James L. Layfield, 80, of Piney Neck Road, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, with his wife and sisters-in-law by his side.
James was born on April 8th, 1939, son of Elmer and Lida Layfield. James was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Jack Layfield and Stanley Layfield.
James worked in the family business known as the S&J Restaurant in Dagsboro, Delaware until 1968. He then went on to be a farmer and a poultry grower. In the early 80's James became a charter boat captain along with his partner, Ken Simpler, on the Fin-atic at the Indian River Inlet. James was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved his bird dogs.
James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra L. Layfield, his brother- in- law and sister-in-law, Gary and Sharon Layton, of Frankford, Delaware, his sister-in-law Vickie L. Daisey of Frankford, Delaware, his sisters-in-law, Charlotte Layfield and Betty Layfield of Dagsboro, Delaware. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 12noon at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Delaware with a visitation from 11:00-12noon. Minister Mike Mitchell will officiate. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery.
Floral tributes are welcome, as are memorial contributions to the Dagsboro Church of Christ, 28001 Dagsboro Road, Dagsboro, Delaware 19939.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020