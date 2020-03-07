|
|
James L. Martin
Dover - James L. "Jim" Martin, 86, of Dover, DE formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in New Castle, PA on June 4, 1933, son of the late Lawrence and Barbara (Gardner) Martin. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he proudly served our country during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Drexel University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree, and went on to earn his Master's Degree from Pennsylvania State University. He was employed as an engineer with Hercules, Inc., having retired in 1995 after 24 years of service. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Hyle Council and Archbishop FitzMaurice Assembly.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen (Smith) Martin; his sons, James L. Martin, Jr. and Daniel P. Martin; his grandchildren, Katelyn and Eli; his brothers, John, Joseph and David Martin; his sister, Patricia Bullock. He was predeceased by his daughter, Eileen J. Martin; his sister, Judith Galione.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, March 12 from 10:30-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM. Interment will follow privately for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020