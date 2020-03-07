Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2503 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2503 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Martin


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Martin Obituary
James L. Martin

Dover - James L. "Jim" Martin, 86, of Dover, DE formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in New Castle, PA on June 4, 1933, son of the late Lawrence and Barbara (Gardner) Martin. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he proudly served our country during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Drexel University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree, and went on to earn his Master's Degree from Pennsylvania State University. He was employed as an engineer with Hercules, Inc., having retired in 1995 after 24 years of service. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, the Knights of Columbus Bishop Hyle Council and Archbishop FitzMaurice Assembly.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen (Smith) Martin; his sons, James L. Martin, Jr. and Daniel P. Martin; his grandchildren, Katelyn and Eli; his brothers, John, Joseph and David Martin; his sister, Patricia Bullock. He was predeceased by his daughter, Eileen J. Martin; his sister, Judith Galione.

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, March 12 from 10:30-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM. Interment will follow privately for family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -