James L. Scotton
1930 - 2020
James L. Scotton

Newark, DE. - James L. Scotton of Newark, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 90.

For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.rtfoard.com.

Memorial services are to be held at a later date.




Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
Dear Nancy, was so shocked to hear of Jim's passing. Want you to know he was a great boss and friend. Always enjoyed and proud to talk about his children and grandchildren. Please accept our condolences. Thelma and Lou Jackson.
Thelma Jackson
Friend
May 19, 2020
To my Poo, I was sorry to hear about Jim. I will keep you, Tina, and the rest of the family in my thoughts and prayers. Jim loved his family and the beach. I will always remember Beach Haven when my mom and I went. I am sure Big Jim is sitting on a beautiful beach in Heaven, smiling and laughing with that infectious laugh. Love you.
Chris Weleski
Friend
May 19, 2020
Dear Scotton Family, I am so very sorry for your loss...I had the pleasure of working for Mr. Scotton after I graduated from high school. I remember and appreciated his kindness. I pray your wonderful memories help bring you peace during this difficult time.
Donna Bianchino Miller
Donna Miller
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Nancy & Family We are very sorry for your loss
Harvey & Gale Whiteman
Friend
May 18, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Jim. I will pray for all of you in this difficult time. Jim's love of his family and life will always be remembered. When I think of you all, I think of the beach and what a happy time it was for the family and for Chris and I when we were there. God bless you all.
Sherry Weleski
Friend
May 18, 2020
The Scotton household was a second home for me growing up. I thought Jim was the most fun dad ever, and must confess to having had a bit of a crush on "Mr. Scotton." I recall once when Tina and I were up in her room listening to a 45 rpm record by Diana Ross and the Supremes-- "Big Jim" came in and danced for us. He was a vibrant man with a brilliant sense of humor. His laughter filled the house. Love and condolences to Nancy, Tina and Little Jimmy.
Paula (Sharp) Jones
Family Friend
May 17, 2020
Dearest Pop Pop, We will always remember your exuberant, infectious laughter, your graciousness, your passion, and how your energy and love for life would light up a room. We loved listening to your spirited stories about Newark, Main Street, New Castle,
Dearest Pop Pop, We will always remember your exuberant, infectious laughter, your graciousness, your passion, and how your energy and love for life would light up a room. We loved listening to your spirited stories about Newark, Main Street, New Castle, the University of Delaware and the adventures you had with MomMom traveling around the country. Thank you for sharing your love of Long Beach Island with us. What a special place that will forever make us feel close to you. We will miss hearing your laugh, your stories, your jeezie peezies we'll miss the excitement and encouragement you had for whatever we were up to. We feel so lucky to have had you in our lives and we will hold you and your beautiful spirit in our hearts forever. We love love love you Pop Pop. Love, Melissa, Sara and Daniel.
Melissa, Sara & Daniel Scotton
Grandchild
May 17, 2020
God bless our Dad and PopPop. Thank you for so many wonderful and loving memories. We will hold them in our hearts forever.
Janice Laine Scotton
Family
May 17, 2020
Superb life. Love you Pop Pop! So many memories with you and Nancy. RIP Jim! Love forever, Julie Scotton
Julie Scotton
Family
May 17, 2020
So, so, so many wonderful memories of Nancy and Jim and the whole Scotton family! Although our backyards are connected with the grass, our hearts have always been linked with milestones of family celebrations at MomMom & PopPop's! Nobody could laugh long and loud like Jim! We have shared Christmas parties, BBQ's, retirement, graduations, new baby arrival, good-byes to loved ones, cocktails over the fence, and stories upon stories. Jim had a special way of always making us feel so loved like we were part of their family. We always got such a kick out of hearing him across the backyard from the deck--laughing and laughing. Our sweet friend, thank you for always being so loving and inclusive with Brian and Kenny and myself. We love you forever and will cherish our special times together. What a blessing for us---what a gift from God! With All of Our Love, LD, Brian & Kenny
Lynda, Brian & Kenny Daring
Friend
May 17, 2020
I'm so sorry about the passing of Mr. Scotton. May he Rest In Peace.
Rene and Keith Bentley
Rene Bentley
Friend
May 17, 2020
love you dad jeezy peasey your memories will be with us all forever. Your loving son Jim
Jim Scotton
Family
