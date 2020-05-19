So, so, so many wonderful memories of Nancy and Jim and the whole Scotton family! Although our backyards are connected with the grass, our hearts have always been linked with milestones of family celebrations at MomMom & PopPop's! Nobody could laugh long and loud like Jim! We have shared Christmas parties, BBQ's, retirement, graduations, new baby arrival, good-byes to loved ones, cocktails over the fence, and stories upon stories. Jim had a special way of always making us feel so loved like we were part of their family. We always got such a kick out of hearing him across the backyard from the deck--laughing and laughing. Our sweet friend, thank you for always being so loving and inclusive with Brian and Kenny and myself. We love you forever and will cherish our special times together. What a blessing for us---what a gift from God! With All of Our Love, LD, Brian & Kenny

Lynda, Brian & Kenny Daring

