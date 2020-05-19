James L. Scotton
Newark, DE. - James L. Scotton of Newark, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 90.
For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Memorial services are to be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.