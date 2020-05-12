James Lee Bailey
Bear/Lewes - James Lee Bailey, 88, of Bear and Lewes, Delaware passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday May 1, 2020. He was born in March 1932 in Chester, PA. James graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, DE and retired from the State of Delaware. He served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Sanborn during the Korean War.
James enjoyed gardening, bicycling, sailing, and spending time at his beach home in Lewes. James also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Lucy.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley M. Bailey, parents James and Madeline Bailey (Shockley), brother Donald R. Bailey and sister Elizabeth A. Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Bailey and her longtime companion Miguel Alvarez and Brenda Treible and her husband Jeffrey, all of Bear, grandchildren Tyler and longtime companion Kara, Kylie and Madelyn.
Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P. O Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/In-Honor.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.