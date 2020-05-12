James Lee Bailey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Bailey

Bear/Lewes - James Lee Bailey, 88, of Bear and Lewes, Delaware passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday May 1, 2020. He was born in March 1932 in Chester, PA. James graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, DE and retired from the State of Delaware. He served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Sanborn during the Korean War.

James enjoyed gardening, bicycling, sailing, and spending time at his beach home in Lewes. James also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Lucy.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley M. Bailey, parents James and Madeline Bailey (Shockley), brother Donald R. Bailey and sister Elizabeth A. Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Bailey and her longtime companion Miguel Alvarez and Brenda Treible and her husband Jeffrey, all of Bear, grandchildren Tyler and longtime companion Kara, Kylie and Madelyn.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P. O Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/In-Honor.

For online condolences, please visit: beesonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved