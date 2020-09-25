1/1
James Leonard "Len" Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Leonard "Len" Gardner

Wilmington - James Leonard "Len" Gardner, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on June 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Leonard Swartz and Mary (Hicks) Gardner. Len proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked as the proprietor of Rockford Exxon on Lovering Avenue for over 20 years. Len then owned and operated J & L 5 & Dime at the Boothwyn, PA Farmers Market with his wife for 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, boating and cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Len was an excellent story teller and he was great at negotiating car deals. His favorite cars were his Corvette and BMW. He enjoyed visiting Crystal Beach Manor in Earleville, MD. Len loved his dogs and spending time with his family, but most of all, his beloved Janet.

In addition to his parents, Len was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Hurd) Gardner; son, Scott Gardner; and sister, June Adkins. He is survived by his children, John Gardner (Charlene) of Fort Wayne, IN and Glen Gardner (Allison) of Wilmington; sister, Kay Hughes of Rehoboth Beach; and grandchildren, Curtis, Shawna, Patrick, Ben, Ronnie, Keaton, Christian and Logan.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2:30 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow in Lombardy Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Facemasks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Len's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved