James Leonard "Len" Gardner
Wilmington - James Leonard "Len" Gardner, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on June 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Leonard Swartz and Mary (Hicks) Gardner. Len proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked as the proprietor of Rockford Exxon on Lovering Avenue for over 20 years. Len then owned and operated J & L 5 & Dime at the Boothwyn, PA Farmers Market with his wife for 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, boating and cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Len was an excellent story teller and he was great at negotiating car deals. His favorite cars were his Corvette and BMW. He enjoyed visiting Crystal Beach Manor in Earleville, MD. Len loved his dogs and spending time with his family, but most of all, his beloved Janet.
In addition to his parents, Len was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Hurd) Gardner; son, Scott Gardner; and sister, June Adkins. He is survived by his children, John Gardner (Charlene) of Fort Wayne, IN and Glen Gardner (Allison) of Wilmington; sister, Kay Hughes of Rehoboth Beach; and grandchildren, Curtis, Shawna, Patrick, Ben, Ronnie, Keaton, Christian and Logan.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2:30 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 pm. Interment will follow in Lombardy Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Facemasks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Len's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213