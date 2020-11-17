James Louis Peterson



Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL - James Louis Peterson, Age 73, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 10, 2020, in Atlanta, GA after suffering a heart attack.



Jim was born in Wilmington, DE on December 10, 1946, son of the late Louis and Catherine (Cooper) Peterson. He proudly served our country as a member of the US Army in Germany. Jim graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware where he was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.



He was employed by The Wilmington Trust Company, contributed a lot of his time with the family restaurant business, and retired from the State of DE as an IT Specialist for all public schools in the state.



He is survived by his brother Peter Peterson (Nancy) of Atlanta, GA and his sister Maria Smith of Wilmington; nephews Louis Peterson of Los Angeles and Nicholas Peterson of Arlington, VA; nieces Jennifer Ciccaglione of Landenberg, PA and Laura Corridori of Wilmington; many cousins and great nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law John (Skip) Smith.



Jim retired early to be a devoted caregiver for both his parents in Florida. He enjoyed photography, swimming in the ocean and hanging out with his close neighbors and friends.



He was a 5-year lung cancer survivor and a warm, thoughtful and giving person. He will be sorely missed.



Jim wished to be cremated and have his remains placed in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE where a service will take place on Wednesday, November 25th at 2:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, safety protocol will be observed.









