James M. (Jim) Catts
James (Jim) M. Catts

James (Jim) M. Catts, age 88, died unexpectedly on October 25, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD.

A longtime Wilmington resident, Jim graduated from Franklin & Marshall College. He was an officer in the US Navy, and 35-year employee of the DuPont Company, Fibers Div. Jim was passionate about art and painting, writing, literature and cooking. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, uncle and friend and his humor and wisdom will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Bockius Catts, of 60 years and his son James L. Catts. He is survived by his son Jeffrey V. Catts and son-in-law Rev. Dr. Sidney D. Fowler, both of Washington, DC.

Interment at Wilmington and Brandywine Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations: Sunday Breakfast Mission, Wilmington, DE www.sundaybreakfast.org




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
