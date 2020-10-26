James M. Lewandowski
Newark - James M. Lewandowski, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sharon (Ryan) Lewandowski; his daughters, Deanna Dodd (Jason), Michelle Oldham (Ian), Adrienne Barnes (Christopher); his grandchildren, AJ, Kyle, Madison, Elle, James, Christopher, Mae; his brothers, Frank (Theresa) and Robert (Karen); his sisters, Christine Osaba, Ann Mikulcik, Cynthia Turner.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Hedwig (Kaminski) Lewandowski; his brothers, Leonard and Stephen; his sister, Elaine.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, October 29 from 9:00-11:00AM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to A.A., 21B Trolley Square, Wilm., DE 19806 (www.aa.org
).
