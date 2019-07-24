|
James M. Markey
Lewes - James M. Markey, 73, peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane (Luciano) Markey; his daughters, Lisa Mundy (Mike) and Angela Dominick; his grandchildren, Michael (Ashley), Caitlin (Brian), Alex (Kaitlyn), Emma; his great grandchildren, Aubrey and Caden; his brother, Robert Markey (Anne).
He was predeceased by his son, James M., Jr.; his parents, Alexander and Margaret (Wilson) Markey.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, July 26 from 2:00-3:00PM, immediately followed by funeral services. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 800, Arlington, VA 22209 (https://www.spinabifidaassociation.org).
To offer condolences:
www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on July 24, 2019