James Martin
Lewes - James Richard Martin of Lewes, DE, passed away Friday August 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 26, 1933 in Rehoboth Beach, DE, son of the late, Ralph and Elsie Martin.
Mr. Martin met his wife to be, Joan B Webb, in elementary school. They were married on April 28, 1951. He started work in the oil and heating business in the mid 1950's, working for George Hadder and then Wilson Baker Inc. In 1979, he opened his own business, J.R. Martin & Sons Heating and Air Conditioning, with his son Donald. Along with Mrs. Martin, they ran a very successful business until his retirement in 1996, at age 62.
As a young man, James enjoyed playing softball and bowling and he was a part of many leagues. Later in life, he took up the game of golf and enjoyed many years playing with all of his friends. He most enjoyed sitting on his back porch with his wife, watching purple martin birds as they sang and swooped over his well-manicured lawn and fish ponds. Mr. Martin was a member of the Georgetown Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Martin, Jr. and two sisters, Betty and Patsy. He is survived by three brothers: Robert, Billy, and Charles; his loving wife of 68 years, Joan Martin; his six children: Shirley Baynum (Lynn), James Martin (Gaye), Donald Martin (Audrey), Brenda Judy (Tim), Barbara Martin, and Cathy Garman (Todd); 15 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
As was James request, all services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019