James Mayfield
Townsend - James Mayfield of Townsend, DE, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was 85 years old.
James was born to the late Samuel and Pearl Mayfield in Winnsboro, SC on February 20, 1935. He moved to Wilmington, DE as a child and lived with his aunt and uncle. He attended Howard High School and ultimately completed his high school education after joining the Navy. His post-high school education included the Nordberg School of Engineering in Milwaukee, WI., as well as completing studies in electric and gas turbines, caterpillar design engines, air conditioning and refrigeration and marine stability and buoyancy.
While stationed in Washington, DC, he received his commission as a Naval Officer. James served two tours in Vietnam and received numerous awards and medals. On October 13, 1956, James married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Mason.
After 30 years of Naval service, James retired to Chesapeake, VA. They eventually settled in Townsend, DE. He was an active member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Wilmington as a member of the Steward Board, Men's Choir and Men's Bible Study. James was named Bethel's Husband of the Year (2015) and Man of the Year (2017). James was most concerned with having a "personal relationship with God."
James is survived by his wife Patricia, sons, Gerald Mayfield and James Bordley, daughter-in-law, Kim, grandchildren, Jordan and Joshua; sisters, Dolly, Mariah, and Pearl; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A memorial service and inurnment will occur on a date to be determined.
