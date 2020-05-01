James McKeough
1945 - 2020
James McKeough, Jr.

Elwyn - James McKeough Jr. (Jimmy) passed to eternal life April 22, 2020 due to the Coronavirus. He was born in 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware, the youngest child of James J. and Catherine (Helmetag) McKeough. He was a special needs person who received loving care from his family and Elwyn Institute, where he lived his adult life. He is predeceased by his parents, an infant brother and his brother-in-law, Robert E. Ramsey Jr. He is survived by his sisters, Trudie Ramsey and Kay McKeough and his niece, Megan O'Neal and the wonderful staff and residents at Elwyn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jimmy's honor may made be made to

Elwyn Institute, COVID-19 Emergency Fund, 111 Elwyn Road, Elwyn, Pa. 19063.

Published in The News Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
