James Michael Hogan "Jamie"
Wilmington - It is with sad hearts and loving memories that the family of Jamie Hogan, age 65, announces his passing on May 25, 2020.
Born in Salem, Massachusetts, Jamie was the son of the late James, Rita (Cawley) and Nora (Gee) Hogan. Jamie was raised in Salem, graduating from St. Mary's in Lynn.
Jamie made his home in Wilmington, DE, working at MBNA for over 20 years.
His family knew him for his gentle soul. He was an impeccable dresser, always had the right cardigan and the right thing to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). A day out with Jamie could result in a 30-mile bike ride, 36 holes of golf, or an all-night listening session to his favorite tunes. Jamie was also known for his long entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.
Of all the people he touched in his life, his most proud achievement was his dear son, John D. Hogan, who shared his love of sports, especially golf, and the Boston Red Sox.
He is also survived by his siblings Anne T. Hogan, Meg and Kevin Dolan, and their family Elizabeth, Kyle, and James Winking, Mary Kate and Moira Dolan. His sister-in-law, Tricia and niece Catherine Hogan, and his beloved uncle Father John Gee.
In addition to his parents, Jamie was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Hogan and cherished nephew Matthew. There's no other love like the love for a brother; which was evident in the care that Jamie displayed for Chris during his time of illness.
Jamie loved his loyal friends up North, the many Hogan and Cawley cousins here in DE and on the North Shore. He considered it an honor to have known each one of them.
Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held on the North Shore at a later date.
Thoughtful and generous to the core, Jaime would want the battle against ALS in the form of funding research, so that others may be spared what the Hogan family has endured.
Memorial contributions in Jaime's honor may be made to ALS TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.