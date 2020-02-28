Resources
James Milton Lloyd

James Milton Lloyd Obituary
James Milton Lloyd, age 93, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ann's Choice, Warminster, PA where he and June have lived for the past 9 years.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on Thursday, March, 5 at 11 am, Bethel Baptist Church, 1217 Wilson Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will be held privately.

For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
