James O. Hall



Newark - Age 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 21 at Christiana Care Hospital.



James retired from Daimler-Chrysler Newark Assembly Plant in January 1999.



He is survived by two children Charles Hall of Tuscaloosa, AL; Precious Walton of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; one granddaughter Tania Monae Anderson of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; and a host of nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.









