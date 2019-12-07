|
James P. Ward
Claymont - James P. Ward, age 72, of Port St. Lucie, FL, and previously Claymont and Middletown, DE, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Lynmoore at Lawnwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ft. Pierce, FL.
Jim was a 1965 graduate of Claymont High School. He worked as an electrician at the DuPont Experimental Station for 40 years. Jim also owned his own electrical business, Ward Electric, serving residential customers in the Tri-State area. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed attending car shows like Carlisle and Hershey. Jim also loved traveling, camping, and racquetball.
Jim is survived by his wife, Donna Ward, of Port St. Lucie; daughters, Kim Willoughby (George) of Claymont, DE and Wendy Best (Gary) of Wilmington, DE; son, James B. Ward (Melissa) of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Clint Willoughby (Corrine), K'lynn Kanich (Chris), Camryn and Casey Best, and Lilly Ward; and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters, Mary Powell, Margie Marsilli, Geralyn Long, Eileen Pfeil, Tricia McCole, and Jackie Shaner. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James and Helen Ward; sister, Kathleen Leach; and brother, Billy Ward.
Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:00-12:30PM. A funeral service will follow from 12:30-1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim's honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019