James Patrick "Pat" Naughton
Glen Mills, formerly of Wilmington - James Patrick "Pat" Naughton, age 94, of Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA passed away on July 15, 2020 in Riddle Hospital.
Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Catherine (O'Donnell) and Patrick Naughton. Pat graduated from Salesianum School in 1944. He served his country proudly in the Army during WWII. Following his Army discharge, Pat worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. He retired from the DuPont Company (Chestnut Run and Pencader) after 33 years of service.
Pat and his wife Peggy had been longtime parishioners of St. John the Beloved Church. He was one of the original members of the school Athletic Association, and coached the girls' softball team for almost 12 years.
Pat was proud of his Irish heritage. He was so happy to go on a few family trips to Ireland to visit his relatives in Donegal and County Mayo where he stayed in the Naughton family cottage once. Pat and Peggy belonged to the New Castle County Irish Society.
Pat considered all of the friends and in-laws of his children to be his friends. He made everyone feel welcomed and enjoyed talking with people.
In addition to his parents, Pat was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Margaret (Weaver) Naughton in 2000; his daughter, Nancy Shanahan; his sister, Mary Whipple; his brothers, John and Francis Naughton; and his son-in-law, Daniel Foley.
Pat is survived by his children, Ann Ossman (Roger), Kathleen Netta (Joseph), Patricia Foley, James Naughton (Tracy), Thomas Naughton, and Michael Naughton (Lisa), son-in-law, Gary Shanahan; 21 grandchildren: Tim Ossman, Katie Nutter (Allen), Joseph Netta (Jessica), Alison Thomas (William), Matthew Netta (Ashlin), Sean Foley (Sara), Erin Trzcinski (Eric), Bridget, Holly, Kelsey and Thomas Shanahan, Stacey Fekety (Brent), Wade, Brett and Mack Naughton, Jordan, Jenna and Maggie Naughton, Caitlin Moxey (William), Kyle and Michaela Naughton and 10 great grandchildren.
Pat was such a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He rarely missed a special event or athletic game of his grandchildren. Because of the special way Pop Pop interacted with each of his grandchildren, they just adored him.
The family would especially like to thank, Dr. Cynthia Heldt, for her wonderful care and compassion over the past several years.
Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Little Sisters of the Poor or St. John the Beloved Church. To view an expanded obituary or send condolences visit MealeyFuneralHomes.com